Yomi Onashile, a retired Commissioner of Police, has reportedly died of COVID-19.

It was gathered that the retired CP died of complications arising from COVID-19 while receiving treatment at the Olodo Isolation Centre Ibadan, Oyo State.

He reportedly died at about 10 am on Saturday. He was said to have been on admission at the centre since January 24.

Onashile, a cousin to the Chairman of Globacom Telecommunications Network, Chief Mike Adenuga, trained as a Biochemist from the University of Ibadan before joining the Nigeria Police Force.

He had his Master’s Degree in Forensic and Food Contaminants Analysis from the same institution.

He was a Hubert Humphrey Fellow at the Drug Programme of the John Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA, and also a highly experienced professional with working experience with the New York Police Department and the Israeli Police Crime Laboratory in Jerusalem.

He served as Commissioner of Police in Abia, Oyo, Ekiti, and the Lagos States before his retirement, authored several half books and monographs.

Following his retirement, Onashile set up a relaxation centre for the elderly called Senior Citizens Club, situated along with the Secretariat and Total Garden Road in Ibadan.