Retired Colonel picks PRP presidential form

Retired Col. Gboluga Mosugu has picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) with a call on the government to renew efforts in the fight against banditry.

Mosugu made the call after he received the form at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that PRP’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the post of president is N10 million, while that of the governor is N2.5 million; Senate– N1.5 million; House of Representatives- N250,000 and House of Assembly-N100, 000.

Mosugu, who decried the spate of banditry and kidnappings, called for concerted efforts in the fight against the menace.

“Security is everyone’s business. All hands must be on deck to curb the menace.”

“Relevant and actionable laws by the parliament could go a long toward addressing the issues of kidnappings.

“We will do the right thing. We just need the political will to do the right thing and security will be tackled, the economy will grow and there will be progress,” he said.

Mosugu also said he was not deterred by the aspirations of Kola Abiola because “power comes from God and it is the delegates that will determine who will be their flag bearer”.

“It’s not by money, the position is not for sale; it’s for whoever the delegates will select as their flag bearer,” he said

NAN reports that Mosugu was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1982 and voluntarily retired after 29 years of service from the Nigerian Army in June 2007, with the rank of Colonel.