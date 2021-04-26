The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has decried the continuous retention of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami, in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the development as absurd and ludicrous.

It also noted that the defence of the embattled minister by the Buhari administration shows that the government is not serious about its fight against Boko Haram insurgency and other related security challenges facing the country.

The president of the body, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, in a statement said the controversy currently generated around the minister is needless, as he (Pantami) ought to have resigned or be sacked by now on account of his proven past support for al-Qaida, Boko Haram and other insurgents.

In a statement issued on Monday by the PFN Media Department as signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, the PFN president lamented that the Buhari’s government’s supposed fight against insurgency, banditry and the like is, after all, a facade.

“To us at the PFN, the Buhari government is not sincere in its alleged war against Boko Haram, killer herdsmen and other criminalities.

“Do we have to look beyond our shoulders for the sponsors of the mindless killings and bloodshed currently ravaging our country? The answer is no! The government knows them.”

The PFN said that things would continue to go awry for the nation unless the government and its people learn to be just and righteous, demanding that those behind various heinous crimes in the country be made to face the wrath of law no matter how highly placed.

Wale Oke said that criminal activities have been festering under this administration due to the way it has been treating those behind it with kid gloves.

“We want to urge President Buhari to rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachments in dealing with the issue at hand. We want Nigeria that we can proudly call our own.”

He also called on the government to do all within its reach to ensure that the sponsors of criminal activities in the country are not only fished out but brought to justice in accordance with the law of the land.