The University of Ilorin on Tuesday announced the reopening of hostels on campus, following the resumption of academic activities.

Prof. Lanre Ajibade, the Dean, Student Affairs Unit of the university, announced the reopening of the hostels in a statement in Ilorin.

Ajibade stated further to phased reopening of the university for physical activities, hostels have been reopened to students on campus.

He explained that the hostels would be opened on January 24 for those having outstanding examinations, and January 31 for final year and postgraduate students.

He said: “Students, in this category, in the first phase of reopening will only be allowed into the hostels after providing required details in the online form; http://bit.ly/unilorin-hostel-capturing.

“Students are expected to come with minimum of five re-usable face masks and, avoid crowded environment under any disguise.

“It should be noted that no visitor will be permitted in the hostel while common rooms remain locked.”

Ajibade also stated that “students who have symptoms of any ailment are advised to please stay off the campus and make necessary report through their Faculty Sub Dean to the Student Affairs Unit”.

He added that this was to act responsibly for the safety of all.

The Federal Government authorised the reopening of physical learning with insistence on institutions of learning observing COVID-19 protocols.