Resumption: Oyo State Government expresses dissatisfaction on pupils’ low turn out  

The Oyo State Government has expressed its displeasure on the low turnout of students in public schools across the State, as students resume for the second term of 2021/2022 session academic activities.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran made the complaint during an inspection of resumption in Primary schools in Ibadan metropolis Monday.

Dr. Adeniran who visited some schools in Ido, Ibadan North, Ibadan South-West, Ibadan North-West Local Government Areas of Ibadan, alongside a team from the Board, according to a release by his Media team observed that while some public schools in the axis had teachers on the ground, many pupils were yet to resume for school activities.

“There are some schools where we didn’t meet a substantial number of students in classes. We are using this opportunity to appeal to parents to release their children and wards to resume for normal activities, which has commenced” Dr. Adenirani stated.

He related that Oyo State Government’s policy was that Head teachers and teachers must hold pre-resumption meetings before commencement of academic activities.

Adeniran therefore frowned at some schools holding such meetings during school hours, at the detriment of the pupils in classrooms.

The OYOSUBEB Boss therefore warned school head teachers to desist from such acts, urging them to monitor the activities of teachers and pupils in their various schools.

The Chairman, further urged Heads of Public schools to commence academic activities immediately, and ensure all COVID-19 prevention protocols are adhered to in schools.

Dr. Adeniran also opined that early commencement of academic activities would enable schools in the State to cover the syllabus, adding that it would help with quality and standard learning outcome.

“Henceforth, teachers should enforce compliance to all COVID-19 protocols. They should use nose-masks and provide water and soap”, he warned.