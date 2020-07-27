Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hailed the decision of the Federal Government to reopen schools for students in terminal classes to enable them write their final examinations.

Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa, spoke via his Twitter handle few hours after the Federal Ministry of Education announced the reopening of schools on Monday.

The announcement followed a meeting among stakeholders in the education sector.

Students in JSS 3 and SSS 3 are to return to school on August 4.

The SSS 3 students will then commence their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination on August 17.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had last week said the students will miss the examination of the West African Examinations Council does not shift the dates of the WASSCE, which is taken by other West African countries.

But rising from a virtual meeting on Monday, the Federal Government announced the decision to be a part of the examination.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Abubakar, who had opposed the initial idea that the students will not write the examination, tweeted: “The announcement by the FMoE that the WAEC exam will hold in August is commendable.

“Learning must go on, especially for exit stage students.

“I do hope, however, that students writing the exams are well prepared through home study during the lockdown.

“I wish them the very best.

“I commend the FMoE for acceding to the patriotic counsel that myself and other well-meaning Nigerians and organisations gave with regards to not cancelling the WASSCE exams.”