Results of Match Day 29 fixtures in 2024/2025 NPFL

The following are the results of the Match Day 29 fixtures played across Nigeria on Sunday in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League:
Kano Pillars FC 1-1 Nasarawa United FC
El-Kanemi Warriors FC 1-2 Rivers United FC
Akwa United FC 2-0 Shooting Stars FC
Abia Warriors FC 1-0 Bendel Insurance FC
Bayelsa United FC 1-0 Lobi Stars FC
Remo Stars FC 2-0 Heartland FC
Ikorodu City FC 2-2 Enyimba International F
Sunshine Stars FC Vs Plateau United FC Match Day 29 fixture is scheduled for Monday (today).