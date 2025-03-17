Results of Match Day 29 fixtures in 2024/2025 NPFL

The following are the results of the Match Day 29 fixtures played across Nigeria on Sunday in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League:

Kano Pillars FC 1-1 Nasarawa United FC

El-Kanemi Warriors FC 1-2 Rivers United FC

Akwa United FC 2-0 Shooting Stars FC

Abia Warriors FC 1-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Bayelsa United FC 1-0 Lobi Stars FC

Remo Stars FC 2-0 Heartland FC

Ikorodu City FC 2-2 Enyimba International F

Sunshine Stars FC Vs Plateau United FC Match Day 29 fixture is scheduled for Monday (today).

