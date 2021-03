Following are the results of Match Day 1 fixtures in the Europe Zone Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The matches were played on Wednesday.

Belgium 3-1 Wales

Turkey 4-2 Netherlands

Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan

Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland

Finland 2-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina

France 1-1 Ukraine

Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic

Gibraltar 0-3 Norway

Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia

Malta 1-3 Russia

Slovenia 1-0 Croatia

