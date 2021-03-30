Two outstanding Match Day 18 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League were played on Monday.

The League will resume over the weekend.

Monday’s results:

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 MFM FC

Enyimba International 1-0 Dakkada FC

Below are the standings in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after the conclusion of Match Day 18 fixtures on Tuesday, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

Team P W D L F A GD Pts

Kwara United 18 9 6 3 23 12 +11 33 Kano Pillars 18 10 3 5 22 18 +4 33 Akwa United 17 9 5 3 22 10 +12 32

4.Nasarawa United 18 9 3 6 23 17 +6 30 Rangers 18 9 3 6 19 14 +5 30 Enyimba 15 9 3 3 15 10 +5 30 Rivers United 16 9 2 5 18 10 +8 29 Dakkada FC 18 8 2 8 18 24 -6 26 Plateau United 18 7 4 7 22 15 +7 25 Lobi Stars 17 7 4 6 19 17 +2 25 Abia Warriors 18 6 6 6 28 23 +5 24 Heartland FC 18 6 5 7 23 25 -2 23 MFM FC 18 6 4 8 12 15 -3 22 Jigawa Stars 17 6 4 7 12 17 -5 22 Wikki Tourists 18 5 6 7 13 14 –1 21 Warri Wolves 18 5 4 9 14 21 -7 19 Sunshine Stars 17 4 6 7 12 14 –2 18 Katsina United 18 5 3 10 13 24 -11 18 FC IfeanyiUbah 17 3 6 8 12 18 -6 15 Adamawa United 18 2 6 10 7 22 -15 12

NAN.