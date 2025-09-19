Result of test on man with fever, bleeding in Abuja hospital out

The result of the test on a man with a suspected case of viral hemorrhagic fever, with symptoms of fever and bleeding, reported at Nisa Premier Hospital in Abuja is out.

Dr. Ibrahim Wada, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nisa Medical Group, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Wada who made the confirmation on Friday in Abuja, said that the patient, a 32-year-old man, who was presented with fever, bleeding, and other concerning symptoms, was immediately isolated upon arrival at the hospital.

He said that the hospital promptly alerted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), which carried out tests to determine if the case was linked to viral hemorrhagic fevers such as Ebola, Marburg, Dengue, or Lassa fever.

He said: “I have just confirmed that the test result turned out negative.

“The index case came in yesterday, and with the symptoms presented, NCDC was immediately contacted and the patient isolated.

“I can confirm that the result of the test carried out by NCDC has come out negative.”

Wada added that the hospital management and the NCDC Director-General would issue press statements later today to further update the public on the situation.

NAN reports that the man, an estate developer identified by initials O.I., was presented with a 10-day history of fever unresponsive to treatment, alongside symptoms of nose bleeding, vomiting blood, and passing bloody stool.

According to preliminary details released by the FCT Chief Epidemiologist, the man had recently travelled to Rwanda for tourism.

He reportedly began experiencing symptoms while in Rwanda, where a physician advised him to test for Lassa fever.

He returned to Nigeria on Thursday aboard Rwanda Air and went straight to Nisa Premier Hospital.

Medical records indicate he had sought care in several hospitals in Rwanda within the past three weeks and was treated with antibiotics without improvement.

Following his admission, NAN reports that the FCT Rapid Response Team was activated to investigate the case, while relevant public health authorities have been notified.

Samples were collected for laboratory confirmation at the designated national reference centre.

Meanwhile, the hospital management has also been directed to enforce strict infection prevention and control measures to prevent possible transmission.

Health authorities urged residents to remain calm, assuring that strict infection prevention and control measures remain in place, while surveillance efforts continue.

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation said Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of illnesses caused by viruses that damage your blood vessels and can cause severe bleeding.

The world health body said some VHFs can also cause mild symptoms like body aches and fatigue.

Examples of VHFs, it said, include Ebola, dengue, Marburg and yellow fever.

They’re most common in parts of Africa, Asia and South America.

