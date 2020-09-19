Many motorists and travellers are stranded at Okpella, Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State due to the restriction of movement order during the governorship election.

The police directed a restriction order on movement of vehicles between 11:59pm on Friday and 6pm on Saturday.

Articulated vehicles and others were on long queues on Benin-Auchi-Okene way, having been stopped and parked by the military officers on duty.

Some of the truck drivers who spoke to NAN said they thought they could beat the restriction period before the beginning of the election.

Bello Abdulraman said: “I am coming from Abuja going to Benin with the intention to get to Benin before 8:30pm.

“I am surprised that getting to Jattu junction, we were stopped by the military officers who barricaded the road, refusing us to go through.

“They said we all will remain quietly here until after the election.”

NAN reports that several other security check points were noticed in Etsako West Local Government and other areas in Edo North Senatorial District.

The security agencies comprise the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps; police; and Department of State Services.