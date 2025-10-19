Restoring the dignity of man, by Peter Obi

After a fruitful visit to Birmingham, during which I gained additional insight into how universities function and promote inclusive excellence, I joined the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, UK, at their 8th Annual Conference on the theme: “Restoring the Dignity of Man through Building an Equitable, Inclusive, and Compassionate Society.”

In my keynote address at the event, I emphasised that leadership failure remains the greatest threat to human dignity and national progress in Nigeria. Our Human Development Index, a critical measure of development, is in decline. We are ranked very low in most indices of human development—security of life and property, rule of law, and basic education—with about 20 million out-of-school children.

The situation in healthcare is equally dire: our critical health workforce is depleted, hospitals are under-equipped, and basic medical treatment is beyond the reach of the poor. Our poverty rate is increasing at a worrisome level, with the latest World Bank report stating that we now have 139 million people living in poverty, a huge rise from just two years ago. Nigeria is now counted among the hungriest nations, with millions unsure of where their next meal will come from.

To restore the dignity of Nigerians and build an equitable, inclusive, and compassionate nation demands collective responsibility.

Leaders must eschew corruption and govern with integrity, transparency, and empathy—investing deliberately in critical areas of human development. Our citizens must also review the leadership selection process to ensure that only qualified individuals with character, competence, and compassion are entrusted with public office.

Together, we can build a new Nigeria where opportunities match skills; where the security of life and property is guaranteed; and where every citizen can live with pride, dignity, and purpose.

This is the Nigeria we deserve — and it is POssible. -PO

. Being an address by a former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom.