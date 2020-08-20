Though the use of social media platform is a rapid way to get attention, it also has its cons as personal information can sometimes be used for destruction.

In a Twitter post, Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, advised parents on the need to resist the urge of posting their children’s photos on social media.

She tweeted: “I know it’s hard but resist the urge to put your children out there on social media. When they are old enough to know the dangers associated with it, then ….. Many are roaming, watching, tracking, with evil intentions. May God protect our children in this new age.”

Meanwhile, the mother of one has never posted her child’s picture on social media.