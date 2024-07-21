Resilience and peace in Nigeria, by Prince Charles Dickson

“A community that does not tolerate the pigeon and the cock, what kind of bird will wake them from their sleep?”

Let me thank my brother and friend, Chris Kwaja, scholar and policy analyst, who is USIP’s Country Director, Nigeria, for the awakening some two weeks back.

This admonition is again to reinforce the conversations in his presser, and to add my voice to what I refer to as a call to action for the private sector to act.

In an ever-evolving world where peace and security are increasingly critical, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The United States Institute of Peace had issued a call to establish a Nigerian Resilience and Peace Facility (NRP) driven by the private sector. This initiative aims to support state and non-state efforts in resilience and peacebuilding across the nation. The proposal echoes the spirit of the African Union Peace Fund, which was established to bolster the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and enhance conflict prevention, management, and resolution. As we delve deeper into this subject, it is essential to recognize the profound wisdom encapsulated in the Nigerian proverb: “A community that does not tolerate the pigeon and the cock, what kind of bird will wake them from their sleep?”

The need for a Nigerian Resilience and Peace Facility

The NRP, as envisioned by USIP, seeks to create a robust framework for peace and security in Nigeria. This facility will provide reliable and predictable funding for various peacebuilding initiatives, including capacity building for peace practitioners, early warning and early response mechanisms, and the implementation of national action plans on women, peace, and security, as well as youth, peace, and security. By engaging key private sector entities such as the Dangote Foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu African Initiative (ASR Africa), Tony Elumelu Foundation, and TY Danjuma Foundation, the NRP aims to foster a well-coordinated and resourced approach to addressing the nation’s peace and security challenges.

Learning from the African Union Peace Fund

The African Union Peace Fund, part of the broader APSA, was designed to enhance the continent’s ability to respond to conflicts and crises effectively. It works in conjunction with the Peace and Security Council (PSC), the African Standby Force, the Military Staff Committee, the Continental Early Warning System, and the Panel of the Wise. These entities collectively aim to ensure timely and effective responses to conflicts, thereby promoting stability and peace across Africa. Similarly, the NRP can leverage the experience and success of the African Union Peace Fund to create a sustainable peace framework in Nigeria.

The role of the Private Sector

The private sector’s involvement in the NRP is crucial. The contributions from foundations and initiatives spearheaded by prominent Nigerian business leaders can provide the necessary funding and support for peacebuilding activities. By investing in resilience and peace efforts, these private sector entities can play a pivotal role in fostering stability and security in Nigeria. Their engagement can also set a precedent for other sectors and stakeholders to follow, thereby creating a comprehensive and collaborative approach to peacebuilding, this for me enhancing some of the conversations around decolonisation of aid in Africa largely and particularly Nigeria.

Localising the initiative in Plateau State and beyond

While the NRP focuses on national-level initiatives, it is equally important to localise these efforts at the state level. Plateau State, in particular, has faced significant challenges related to peace and security. As someone deeply involved in the development of a proposal for a security trust fund for Plateau State through the Open Government Partnership OGP, I understand the critical need for localised peacebuilding efforts. Establishing a state-level resilience and peace facility can provide the necessary infrastructure and resources to address the unique challenges faced by Plateau State and other states of Nigeria.

Importance of community engagement

The African proverb: “A community that does not tolerate the pigeon and the cock, what kind of bird will wake them from their sleep?” serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community engagement in peacebuilding. A community that fails to recognize and embrace diversity and inclusion is unlikely to achieve lasting peace and stability. Therefore, it is imperative to foster a culture of tolerance, understanding, and collaboration at all levels of society. Engaging community leaders, religious figures, youth groups, and other stakeholders in the peacebuilding process can create a sense of ownership and collective responsibility for maintaining peace and security.

Building capacity for peace practitioners

One of the key objectives of the NRP must be to build capacity for peace practitioners. Training and equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge required to effectively address conflicts and promote peace is essential. This includes providing educational opportunities, mentorship programs, and practical training workshops. By empowering peace practitioners, we can ensure that they are well-prepared to handle the complexities of modern-day conflicts and contribute to sustainable peacebuilding efforts.

Enhancing early warning and early response mechanisms

Early warning and early response mechanisms are critical components of any effective peacebuilding strategy. By identifying potential conflicts and crises at an early stage, we can take proactive measures to prevent escalation and mitigate the impact. The NRP must work at establishing a robust early warning systems that leverages on technology, data analysis, and community-based intelligence to detect signs of conflict. Additionally, developing rapid response teams and protocols can ensure that timely and effective actions are taken to address emerging threats.

Implementing national action plans on women, peace, and security

Women play a vital role in peacebuilding, and their involvement is essential for achieving sustainable peace. The NRP should seek to implement national action plans on women, peace, and security, which focus on empowering women, protecting their rights, and ensuring their active participation in peace processes. By creating an inclusive environment where women’s voices are heard and valued, we can address the root causes of conflict and build a more equitable and peaceful society.

Engaging youth in peacebuilding efforts

Youth are often at the forefront of conflict and are disproportionately affected by violence and insecurity. Engaging young people in peacebuilding efforts is crucial for creating a resilient and peaceful future. The NRP will develop programs and initiatives that empower youth, provide them with educational and employment opportunities, and involve them in decision-making processes. By harnessing the energy, creativity, and potential of young people, we can create a more inclusive and forward-looking approach to peacebuilding.

Conclusion

The establishment of the Nigerian Resilience and Peace Facility represents a significant step towards addressing the peace and security challenges facing Nigeria. By leveraging the resources and expertise of the private sector, and drawing inspiration from successful initiatives like the African Union Peace Fund, the NRP can create a sustainable framework for peacebuilding in the country.

Localising these efforts at the state level, particularly in regions like Plateau State, is essential for addressing the unique challenges faced by different communities. By fostering a culture of tolerance, engaging communities, building capacity for peace practitioners, enhancing early warning and response mechanisms, and empowering women and youth, we can collectively work towards a more peaceful and resilient Nigeria. As the African proverb reminds us, a community that embraces diversity and collaboration is one that is well-prepared to face the challenges of the future and achieve lasting peace.

By following this structured approach and emphasising the need for localised efforts, the NRP can make a significant impact on peace and security in Nigeria. The private sector’s involvement is crucial, and their support can drive meaningful change in communities across the nation. Let us rise to the challenge and work together to build a brighter, more peaceful future for Nigeria – May Nigeria win.

