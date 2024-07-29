Resignation: Peter Obi, Labour Party reply Kenneth Okonkwo

The Labour Party and its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, have responded to the decision of the spokesman of the LP Presidential Campaign Council and Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, to leave his role and the party.

The Nollywood actor had on Sunday announced his decision to leave the party, citing the weakness of Obi on issues.

But replying to Okonkwo on the issues he raised against him, Obi said on Sunday on his X handle: “Yesterday, I read my dear brother Kenneth Okonkwo’s open letter in which he expressed differing views with me on the skirmishes in our party.

“And today I saw various responses to the letter.

“I want to therefore categorically and emphatically declare that Barrister Okonkwo remains my beloved brother and a trusted ally.

“I sternly caution against referring to him as a mole or making any negative remarks.

“Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo has stood by me through thick and thin, and his loyalty and commitment cannot be overstated or diminished.

“Disagreements and differing opinions are a natural part of any group, society, or movement, and it is essential to maintain a level of respect and decorum even when we disagree.

“Having differing views does not make someone an enemy, and it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to personal attacks or negative remarks.

“In fact, to me personally, I don’t want to work with anyone who always agrees with me, because as a leader, learning and listening are critical components of leadership.

“I want to listen to those who have different opinions and try to convince them otherwise or take their advice if it is better.

“I urge all believers of a New Nigeria to remain strong, resilient, and focused, and to refrain from discouragement or negative remarks towards Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo or anyone who leaves or disagrees with our views, strategies or tactics.

“My message is clear and simple: unity, respect, and civility must prevail, even in the face of disagreement and variance.”

Responding on behalf of the Labour Party, its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said: said Okonkwo’s resignation “didn’t come to us as a surprise.

“We also think that his attack on the party’s leader, Peter Obi is rather unfortunate however we will continue not to dignify him with any response as we understand that his attention craving attitude knows no bound.

“If you recall, recently a former Director General of the party’s presidential campaign organisation resigned and rejoined the APC.

“Only last week, a former deputy Director General of the presidential campaign organisation also resigned and rejoined the APC.

“Today, it is the turn of Mr. Okonkwo, a former member of APC, who smuggled himself into the presidential campaign, and his destination is already known to us.

“Needless to say that Nigeria is not in want of political jesters and jobbers whose stomach are their gods.

“Labour Party is not perturbed by his decision to move on and in fact, we wish him well in his future endeavours, whether in acting, law practice, politics or otherwise.

“We also wish to note here, that the party is aware of a few other persons who are planted as moles, who are presently instigating crisis within the party, and who have unsuccessfully attempted to hijack the party for the use of their paymasters.

“We urge them to act fast and do the needful before they are exposed and fumigated out of the party.

“Labour Party is keeping to its decision to stand with Peter Obi as its leader and presidential hopefully come 2027 presidential election and we are not apologetically about that position.

“Coordinated attacks from some quarters will not in any way diminish the trust Nigerians, particularly, the Obidients and youths in Nigeria have in him.

“We know that with him, a new Nigeria will be possible. Nigerians spoke loudly in 2023 and they will speak even louder come 2027.”

