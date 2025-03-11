Resignation Call: Rivers APC fight over threat to impeach Fubara

The two factions of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State are in a fight over the call for the resignation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, failing which he would be impeached.

In an earlier report by The Eagle Online, the Tony Okocha faction recognised by the national leadership of the party issued the threat.

In reaction to the threat by the Okocha faction, which also has the backing of a former Governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the faction loyal to former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, led by Chief Emeka Bekee, said it was unfathomable to think of such.

Bekee said said in a message he sent by WhatsApp to newsmen on Monday: “Our response — recall that part of the grounds which the Supreme Court latched on to sustain the FHC judgment which nullified the local government elections in Rivers State was that elections went ahead despite the judgment of court stopping the process.

“Now, our question is, if we are not a people suffering from collective amnesia in Rivers State, why must a Tony Okocha, who is still parading himself as chairman of the APC in Rivers against the judgment of court, now be the person pontificating over abuse of or disobedience to court process?

“What kind of physician goes about healing others while being in need of a health emergency? The likes of Tony Okocha are conflict entrepreneurs as far as the political saga in Rivers State is concerned and posterity will not forget the ignoble roles he is playing in dismantling democracy and the rule of law in Rivers State.

“He steadily deploys reverse psychology to pull the wool over the eyes of Rivers people in order to hide his visionless stray into the NDDC.”

Also Read

Addressing newsmen earlier on Monday, Okocha gave Fubara 48 hours within which to resign or face impeachment.

At the press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, he said that the Supreme Court judgement is sacrosanct and should be obeyed to the letters.

He described the invitation by the governor to the Assembly members led by Martins Amaewhule as very punitive.

He said that Fubara was aware that the Assembly would be sitting on March 10 before inviting them for a discussion on the Supreme Court judgement.

He recalled that Fubara invited the Assembly members to come and discuss their remuneration, the place that they would use for their sitting, and also the budget.

Okocha stated that Fubara had no right to invite the Assembly to come and discuss the Supreme Court judgement since he was meant to present the budget to them.

According to him, the governor ab initio disregarded the eight-point agenda for peace by President Bola Tinubu, who is also the leader of the APC.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress, as an opposition party in the state, will not sit down and watch Governor Fubara disobey Mr President; for us, that’s an insult.

“We call on Governor Fubara to resign within 48 hours or face impeachment; the finding of the Supreme Court is enough for him to resign, he is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder.”

Okocha commended the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly for standing on their grounds till date.

Post Views: 5