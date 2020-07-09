The Lagos State Government on Thursday reminded residents of four Local Government Areas, namely: Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Ibeju-Lekki and Ikorodu, with highly probable flood risk in 2020 to be highly conscious.

The State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in a release signed by the Commissioner, Tunji Bello, said the four listed LGAs will witness more high intensity rainfall between now and September.

He therefore urged the residents of the LGs, especially those with structures in low lying areas, to relocate during this period to avoid any untoward incident that may come with flooding and resultant loss of lives and properties.

Bello, quoting excepts from the Annual Flood Outlook released by the Hydrological Services Agency on May 28 this year, also identified 14 other Local Government Areas as those that would face probable flood risks this year.

He listed the LGAs with probable flood risks as Lagos Island, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Ojo, Oshodi/Isolo, Agege, Ifako Ijaiye, Badagry, Surulere and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

The Commissioner stated that the Ministry will intensify efforts at clearing and cleaning the drains and removing pet bottles and styro foams as exemplified by the efforts of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang all over the black spots in the state.

He added that it is regrettable that several heaps of pet plastic bottles, styro foams and solid waste are daily being excavated from the drainage channels in areas like Mushin, Idi Oro, Idi Araba, LUTH and Mile 2.

He stressed that investigation has also shown that some traders, especially in Mushin, dump waste from their daily sales and articles straight into the drains, thus inhibiting the free flow of water into its channels.

He urged residents to desist from clogging drainage channels with refuse, especially those cleaned up recently, adding that the unpatriotic act of some residents is putting the lives of those working on the drains in danger.

Bello said anyone caught dumping refuse in any drainage channel will face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to residents of Bariga, who have been adversely affected by sand filling carried out in the area in the past, to bear with the state as the Ministry was working assiduously to ensure that the alignment is properly restored.