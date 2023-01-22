Residents hail Anambra Police Command for quick security response in Unizik

Anambra residents have commended the state Police Command for its quick response on the security challenges in the state.

A resident in Awka, Christian Beluchukwu said the police lived up to its profession in the wake of pockets of security challenges in the state lately.

Beluchukwu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) which sampled opinion of residents, disclosed his appreciation Saturday in Awka.

He said recently, lots of burglaries, stealing, cult-related violence have enveloped some hostels along Ifite community where most of the students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) reside.

Ngozi Imegwu said that her heart jumped on hearing the robbery attacks on the students hostels areas recently and was happy to hear of the quick intervention of the police command.

Imegwu said though, her children are not in UNIZIK, yet, she felt horrible about the incident as it could happen to any school around and urged the police to sustain the improved security checks.

Boniface Okechukwu said that his house was very close to the hostels and was astonished at what prompted the robbers to attack students who had no attraction to warrant such inhumane attack.

Okechukwu condemned the attack and urged the University authorities to strengthen holds on all the hostels where their students reside.

He said that the police Command has shown improved surveillance in the area and commended their professional display and prayed for its sustainability.

Reacting to the robbery and rape attacks on the students of the University, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra Police Command Public Relation Officer, said that the Command has met with the UNIZIK management, the student union government and Anambra Commissioner for Security Affairs on ways to address security breaches in some hostels along Ifite.

He said that elaborate meeting with private hostel owners, residents and other stakeholders was reached on how best to tackle and provide watertight securities to the hostels.

Ikenga said that the Command has since embarked on an intensive patrol, improved operational positioning and deployment of covert operatives as a solution to the security situations in the area.

He called for cooperation and actionable intelligence to enable the security personnel function effectively.

Ikenga urged the public to call the police communications lines, in times of need, on control room number, 07039194332, or Area Command, Awka, on 0706795044.

He also told residents to call the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) B Division, close to the hotels on 08064521837, the DPO Central police station, Awka, on 07031583583 and the Command PRO on 08039334002.

Ikenga disclosed that their feedback report states that “Right now in Ifite, people are starting to come out again.

He repeated that the Command is committed to making sure lives and properties are protected and is working especially to maintain law and order.