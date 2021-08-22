Residents call for pedestrian bridges along Kubwa expressway as death toll rises

Residents of Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have called on the government to construct more pedestrian bridges along the expressway, to curb the incidence of accidents on that road.

The residents in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria said lack of pedestrian bridges along populated areas had led to regular loss of lives.

The residents told NAN that the spate of accidents on the Kubwa Express Road was of huge concern to residents.

They complained that daily residents had to cross three extremely busy lanes to the other side of the expressway.

One of the residents, Blessing Okoro, told NAN how it was difficult to cross the expressway to work every morning.

“My blood pressure rises every morning, whenever I am about to cross this Arab Junction because the road is too busy.

“In fact, I don’t cross the road until I see a lot of people to tag along with, and this makes me spend more time while crossing the road,” she said.

Another resident, Chukwuemeka Ogu, said that the Kubwa expressway was constructed when the Arab Junction area was less populated.

He added that the government should do the needful now that more people are living in the area, adding that government should be more proactive than reactive.

“A lot of people live around this Arab Junction now. Government should not wait till we all die before they construct a pedestrian bridge over this junction,” he said.

Temi Abimbola, a dress maker, also called on the government to construct more pedestrian bridges along Kubwa expressway, especially at the NYSC Junction, as corps members were also at risk.

“Apart from the fact that many residents risk their lives every day to cross the road, corps members also have to contend with the busy expressway, as they arrive for their compulsory service to the nation.

”During orientation camp, this junction is usually very busy and people risk their lives crossing the express. I really don’t know why we don’t have a pedestrian bridge at this junction.

“Government should please consider the lives of these corps members , because i have watched people die on this road on several occasions,” she said.

NAN reports that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has approved the construction of four new pedestrian bridges in the territory but work was yet to start in some areas.

NAN reports that the four pedestrian bridges are for Kugbo, Nyanya Park, Kitiwe Street behind Wuse Market and Arab Contractor Road Junction, Kubwa.