The National Association of Resident Doctors has suspended its nationwide industrial action.

This President of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, confirmed this to newsmen on Thursday.

This came hours after the leadership of NARD met with the Federal Government team over areas of disagreement.

The Federal Government team to the meeting on Wednesday was led by the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige.

Ngige disclosed after the meeting, that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an additional N8.9 billion for the June 2020 COVID-19 hazard allowance for all health workers nationwide.

He said the implementation of the payment of the Special Hazard and Inducement Allowance has been concluded, adding that this has been cash-backed and the mandate sent to the Central Bank of Nigeria for payment to start with effect from September 9.

According to him, this will bring the total disbursement to the health workers to about N288 billion.

Sokomba said on Thursday that NARD will review the progress made in talks with the Federal Government in two weeks.