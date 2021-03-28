Doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) are set to begin an indefinite strike from April 1.

The industrial action is sequel to expiration of the 60-day ultimatum to Federal Government to pay the salary arrears of house officers across the country and review hazard allowance, among other demands.

While decrying the paltry N5, 000 hazard allowance paid to its members, the association also noted since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, it has lost 17 doctors, whose families and loved ones were yet to benefit from the Death in Service Insurance Scheme.

NARD President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, made these known in a statement in Abuja following its extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday.

He said: “The NEC unanimously agreed that NARD should proceed on a total and indefinite strike on the 1st of April 2021, by 8am if the following demands are not met.

“Immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers including March salaries (regardless of quota system) before the end of business on the 31st of March 2021.

“The NEC unanimously demanded for the sack of the Registrar of MDCN for failure to demonstrate competence in the handling of the central placement of house officers. This will give room for smooth implementation of the central placement of house officers without further delay.”