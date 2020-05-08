The Association of Resident Doctors in Ondo State on Friday protested the non-payment of arrears of salaries of members of the association by the State Government since the past six months.

The doctors protested at the Ondo State Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesting medical workers carried placards with different inscriptions, chanting solidarity songs.

The Chairman of the association, Dr. Shittu Abiola, said the doctors embarked on the protest because they were suffering unimaginable hardships and that every move to engage the government to address the issue was futile.

“We gave Governor Rotimi Akeredolu seven days ultimatum to address our agitation or we will embark on an indefinite strike,” Abiola stated.

The General Secretary of the association, Dr. Olagbe Taiwo, said members of the association could hardly afford their daily bread and that they had resorted to trekking to work because of a lack of money to pay transport fares.