Resident Doctors nationwide protest seven months kidnap of colleague

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State has joined the nationwide solidarity march of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors over prolonged captivity of one of its members, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola.

The doctors, during the protest on Friday, called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward her safe release.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the doctors were seen displaying placards with different descriptions demanding the immediate release of Popoola, a Registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna.

According to the medical professionals, Popoola had been abducted since December 26, 2023 alongside her husband and nephew.

The President of ARD, Dr. Salawu Abiola, expressed the displeasure of the Association over the sad development, calling on the Federal Government and security agencies for urgent action to ensure their immediate release.

Abiola decried that the doctor had been in the hands of her abductors for more than seven months now.

He said: “We are embarking on this solidarity walk to express our displeasure over the sad situation of one of our colleagues being under captive for more than seven months now.

“As a matter of fact, we are calling on the Federal Government and security agencies to expedite efforts to ensure that Ganiyat is safely released.”

The ARD president recalled that NARD had made series of efforts to facilitate release of the abducted doctor and threatened to embark on industrial action from August 26, if Popoola was not released.

He, therefore, stated that ARD would not hesitate to join the industrial action until the abducted doctor was freed.

Resident doctors at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State also on Friday staged a peaceful protest to demand for immediate release of their colleague, Dr. Popoola and her nephew, Abdul-Mugniy Folaranmi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Popoola, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Opthalmology, National Eye Centre, Kaduna, was abducted on December 27, 2023 alongside her husband and nephew.

While her husband was released in March, Popoola and her nephew have since remained in captivity.

NAN also reports that the National Association of Resident Doctors had threatened to embark on nationwide strike if their abducted colleague was not released by August 26.

The UCH resident doctors carried placards with various inscriptions, such as: Seven months and counting in captivity is unacceptable; It is not a crime to be a doctor; and #Bring back our Doctor Ganiyat now.

They threatened that the association might be forced to embark on strike if government failed to secure Popoola’s release within the next one week.

The President of ARD, UCH branch, Dr. John Oladapo, had earlier at a news conference condemned the abduction of one of their members.

Oladapo said: “The abduction of Popoola has not only shattered her immediate family but also left a gaping hole in the medical community and the countless lives she has touched through her work.

“Her continued absence is a severe loss to the patients who rely on her expertise, to us, her colleagues who value her professionalism and to the nation at large, which benefits from her services.

“Popoola and her nephew have been enduring unimaginable physical and psychological trauma in continued captivity.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing insecurity in our nation, which spares neither the young nor the old.

“We are here to appeal that the registrar and her nephew be released immediately and unconditionally. Their continued detention is inhumane, unjust and unacceptable.”

Oladapo urged the Federal Government to direct security agencies and other relevant authorities to intensify efforts to secure the safe return of the victims.

He also appealed to kidnappers to release their victims without further delay, saying that they should recognise the profound humanitarian and ethical implications of their continued stay in captivity.

He added: “We also appeal to the general public to join us in this call and stand together against such acts of terror and violence. Let us amplify our voices and show solidarity with the families affected.

“The essence of our humanity lies in our collective responsibility to protect one another.

“The victim has spent her life caring for others.

“Now, it is our turn to care for her and her nephew.”

