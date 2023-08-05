Resident doctors declare nationwide protests

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared daily nationwide protests and picketing of federal health institutions.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the association which is currently on a nationwide indefinite strike said the protest will commence on Wednesday, 9th August at 10:00am.

The notice was issued after its National Executive Council (E-NEC) virtual meeting on Saturday and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health.

It was signed by the President of the association, Dr Orji, Emeka Innocent , and the Secretary General, Dr Chikezie, Kelechi.

The notice read in part, “We wish to bring to your notice, of the decision of the National Executive Council of NARD to embark on a daily peaceful protests and picketing of the Federal Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide, with effect from Wednesday, 9th August 2023.”

NARD said the move became necessary to press home their demands which have been largely neglected by the parent ministry and the federal government.