Resident doctors begin five-day warning strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has begun a five-day warning strike on Friday, September 12, 2025.

This followed the expiration of its fresh ultimatum to the Federal Government over unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and unresolved welfare issues.

The association announced the industrial action after what it described as government inaction on long-standing demands.

The doctors confirmed the commencement of the strike in a message titled “Declaration of strike action” and signed by NARD Secretary-General, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, on Friday.

“Good morning, NEC Members, thank you all for your continued cooperation and understanding. As clearly stated in our earlier communique, the strike is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am today (Friday).

“All Centre leadership is expected to guide their members accordingly. Further updates will be communicated to NEC members in due course,” he said.

Among the grievances are the non-disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, payment of five months’ arrears from the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, and outstanding specialist and hazard allowances.

NARD said the decision followed a six-hour virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting, after the expiration of its ultimatum to the government — a 21-day deadline issued in July 2025, later extended by 10 days, which lapsed on September 10.

The doctors then gave the government a final 24 hours, which expired on Thursday, September 11.

The E-NEC expressed disappointment that, despite these repeated extensions, the Federal Government had still failed to address critical welfare issues, leaving the association with no choice but to proceed with industrial action.

