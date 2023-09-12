Research: LASU VC urges collaboration between industries, universities

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has called on all industries to support Universities with peculiar needs, particularly in research in order to create solutions to the nation’s challenges.

Olatunji-Bello made the call at the Fifth Research and Innovation Fair of LASU) at Ojo Tuesday.

The fair had the theme: “Harnessing Sustainable Research and Innovation in Nigerian Universities Towards National Growth and Development”.

The VC said that both industries and universities had the resources and could engender national growth and development through research outputs.

“As our nation grapples with multi-faceted challenges typical of developing nations, year after year, administration after administration, the role of the academia becomes increasingly critical as a solution provider.

“It is incontrovertible that in the knowledge-driven world of today, the development of any nation rests on the quality of research and innovation from its universities.

“Research and innovation feed industries and shape policies that tackle and eradicate illiteracy, poverty, insecurity, overpopulation, brain drain and unemployment.

“Research is the bedrock of sustainable national development without which development would remain elusive,” Olatunji-Bello said.

She said that the research fair was designed to foster lasting collaboration and partnership between key stakeholders in the academia and industries to positively impact society and humanity at large.

“You will agree with me that the outcome of a research fair of this nature must be both innovative and practicable.

READ ALSO:

“This is expected to have a measurable impact on the industrial ecosystem in terms of ease of production, discovery of a more cost-efficient production process, or an innovative system that departs radically from the existing norm.

“LASU sets its sight on actualising these, and I have the confidence that the pedigree of the assemblage of rich minds here will steer the conversations to engendering development across board,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello added that LASU had, in the last few years, taken practical steps to strengthen research efforts in order to contribute meaningfully to the development of Lagos State.

“One of the things we did when we came on board was to institute a five million Naira research grant for our researchers.

“We also organised, at different levels, research ethics workshops to give impetus to our drive as a university known for cutting-edge research.

“LASU is one of the universities in Nigeria with an intellectual property right and patent office.

“With the recent establishment of this office, researchers, scholars and scientists in and outside the universities, can be assured that their inventions and innovations are protected in line with global best practices,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello said that recently LASU emerged the winner of the Tertiary Institutions Category of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Expo, Abuja 2023.

“It is apart from local and international research grants won by our academics amounting to millions of dollars,” she said.

Prof. Adejuwon Adeneye, Director, Directorate of Research Management and Innovation of LASU, said that the research fair was a platform provided by the university to competitively showcase researches and innovation emanating from LASU and other universities.

Adeneye said that the fair also brought together inventors/innovators, investors as well as policymakers for interactions and networking with ideas to provide the platform for young talents to be discovered to satisfy their scientific curiosity.

“For this year’s research and innovation fair, we received over 500 abstract submissions out of which about 150 have been shortlisted for showcasing after rigorous peer review.

“I assure you that all the scientific papers that have been shortlisted for presentation during this programme can proudly be adjudged to be world-class.

“We have also worked tirelessly to ensure that best research presentations are selected for prize awards at the end of tomorrow’s programme,” he said.

Adeneye added that the award categories were expanded from eight to 10 to cater for the World Bank -Assisted LASU Centre for Innovative STEM Education (LASU ACEITSE).

“Two additional categories added are best oral and best poster presentations; these awards are meant to recognise and reward research and innovative excellence,” he said.