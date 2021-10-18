Research, allied institutions commence indefinite strike

Research and Allied Institutions’ unions in Nigeria, have commenced an indefinite strike over non-implementation of a 10-year agreement entered into with the Federal Government.

Peters Adeyemi, Chairman, Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions (JORASIU), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, in Abuja.

JORASIU comprised of 67 research and allied institutions which include the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institution (NASU).

Others are the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) and Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI).

NAN recalled that the unions had on Oct. 11, threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if government did not meet its demands before midnight of Oct. 13.

Adeyemi, however, said that the unions had issued 21 days ultimatum at 15 different times to government yet to no avail.

He said that the indefinite strike commenced since Oct. 13 as a way to get government to meet the union’s demands.

He said that the demands of the union included non-payment of 12 months CONRAISS arrears of 53.37 per cent salary increase for which NTTR Kaduna, NVRI Vom, NCAM Ilorin, ASCON Topo, Badagry had been paid part leaving out others.

Others include, withdrawal of circular on non-skipping of salary Grade Level 10 National Industrial Court of Nigeria judgment in favour of trade unions and others; retirement age of 65 for non-research staff as is obtainable in the universities and others.

Other are Peculiarity allowances/earned allowances; establishment of a central body to be known as National Research Institutes Commission (NARICOM); adequate funding of research institutes; and release of Scheme/Conditions of Service.

‘’This matter we are dealing with right now has been on since the last 10 years, precisely, since December 2010,’’ he said.

Adeyemi also said that there was no way that any Nigerian researcher would be blamed for not finding solutions in terms of vaccination, among others for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that part of the union’s demand from the government that has not been attended to include the issue of funding of the research institutions.

“In fact in our agreement, we have a portion voted to how the federal government can establish a special fund for research institutes and development.

“This would enable researchers to do what their colleagues and counterparts are doing in other parts of the globe.

“So, clearly it is not correct to say that the researchers are not doing what they are supposed to do.

“Researchers in Nigeria are actually doing what they are supposed to do because they are working within the limit of the resources available to them.

“We have capable hands, knowledgeable and experienced researchers who have also contributed in no small measure to how this pandemic can be defected,’’ he said.

He further said that the research institutions in Nigeria needed not only more funding but encouragement and support to attend to its needful demands.

“We have been denied our rights and privileges, we have also endured and even show maturity as responsible research institutes but we do not want to be accused of sleeping on our rights.

“We want to asked the federal government not to deliberately refuse to respond to our letters but fully implement the 10- year agreement to promote industrial peace in the sector,’’ he said.