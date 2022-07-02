Children rescued from church: MURIC urges IGP to transfer case + Photo, video

An Islamic human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern, has asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to transfer the case of the over 50 children found in an underground apartment in Ondo town, Ondo State, South West Nigeria to Abuja immediately.

MURIC made the call while reacting to the stunning discovery in a statement issued by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Saturday.

The statement read in part: “Men of the Nigerian Police allegedly found more than 50 children in the underground of a church in Valentino area of Ondo town in Ondo State in the evening of Friday, 1st July, 2022. This is shocking, terrifying and almost incredible https://newspeakonline.com/over-50-kidnapped-children-found-in-underground-of-ondo-church/).

“Such a scary find is not expected inside a place of worship. But before Nigerians start being judgemental, we advise the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to quickly intervene. The case must be transferred to Abuja immediately to avoid local interference by influential people.

“This is in the interest of the general public. Nigerians may never know the truth about this case as long as the case tarries long in Ondo Police Command. The identities of all the children are of immense importance. Vested interests may hamper investigations if the children and the arrested suspects remain in Ondo.

“MURIC commends the police for this breakthrough. It adds another feather to the Nigerian Police cap, particularly the Ondo State Police Command. We remind Nigerians that here is one of the reasons we need our gallant policemen and another good reason for cooperating with them and treating them with respect. This feat confirms our belief that the Nigerian Police is one of the best in the world if it gets every necessary equipment.

“This case may be the open sesame of several unexplained cases of child abduction and the strange disappearance of children in various parts of the country. Nigerians are eagerly waiting. The IG must not disappoint concerned parents who have been wallowing in deep anguish over the loss of their children for so long. The ball is in IG Usman Alkali’s court.”

