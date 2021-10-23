Rescheduled Zango Kataf LG poll in Kaduna records large turnout

The rescheduled Zango Kataf and Birnin Gwari Local Government Area elections in Kaduna State witnessed large turnout of voters on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elections were rescheduled to Saturday over security concerns.

There was noticeable absence of security operatives at nearly all polling units visited by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, however.

At Madauchi polling unit, voting began at about 10 a.m. with voters conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Shortly after casting his ballot at the polling unit, a chairmanship candidate of one of the political parties, Francis Zimbo, expressed satisfaction at the voting process.

“I am satisfied with the conduct of the poll. Everything is going on well and I am confident that the will of the electorates will prevail at the end of the day.

“My call to the people is for them to continue to be peaceful in their conduct,” he said.

Zimbo called on the electorate to vote wisely as their choices have consequences.

At Goran Baffai 2 polling unit, the polling officer, Avong Dutse, said the election was going on smoothly without a hitch.