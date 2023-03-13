Rescheduled elections: OAU announces new resumption date

The Authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State have postponed the resumption of academic activities of the institution earlier scheduled for March 15 to March 21.

This was contained in a statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Sunday.

The statement added that the resumption was shifted due to Governorship and the State House of Assembly elections postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission from March 11 to 18.

Olanrewaju added: “Consequently, students are expected back on campus on Monday, 20th March, 2023, and to resume academic activities accordingly.

“We wish our students safe trips back to the campus.”