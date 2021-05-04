The House of Representatives on Tuesday, pledged to liaise with relevant authorities to secure release of the adducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila made the pledge at plenary after a delegation of the House interfaced with the protesting parents of the students in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on April 20, 2021, no fewer than 23 students and staff were abducted by bandits in Kasarami village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Six of the abductees had been killed by the bandits, who also threatened to kill the remaining 17 students on May 4, if a ransom of N100 million was not paid.

Gbajabiamila referred the matter to the House Special Committee on Security and said that the House would immediately liaise with relevant authorities to secure their release.

Briefing the House earlier, the leader of the delegation, Benson Babajimi (APC-Lagos), said that the parents, who were dressed in black, looked oppressed and dejected.

Babajimi who is the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, said that the parents’ hope of getting their children released, rests on the parliament.

According to him, the parents are asking the House to intervene and secure the return of their abducted children.

Babajimi urged the House to urgently intervene in the matter.