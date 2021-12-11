Reps vow to unravel circumstances surrounding Itunu Babalola’s death

The House of Representatives has vowed to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Itunu Babalola, a Nigerian lady who recently died in an Ivory Coast prison under strange circumstances.

It also said all the action necessary to unravel this case will be encouraged, include a thorough coroners’ inquest.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, stated this during a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Recall that the late Babalola, popularly known as Becky Paul, was reported to have been sentenced for an offence she didn’t commit in the Francophone country.

Speaking in Ibadan, Akande-Sadipe said the Ivorian Ambassador to Nigeria, will have to ensure that this wrongful incarceration that resulted to the death of a Nigerian citizen is investigated urgently.

She reiterated that the House of Representatives is always committed to the safety of Nigerians in the diaspora, and will not rest until it gets justice for Babalola, even in death.

She said the Committee on Diaspora was not satisfied with the result of the autopsy carried out in Cote d’Ivoire, adding: “A thorough investigation on the matter must still be carried out.”

Akande-Sadipe, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government not to let Babalola’s death be swept under the carpet.

“Itunu will be vindicated and her name will be cleared. It is not going to stop here, I promise,” she said.

Speaking during the visit, Babalola’s father, Emmanuel Babalola, in tears, said the family can only have closure through a thorough investigation into the cause of their daughter’s death, adding that through an independent toxicologist, the cause of her death can be established.

Thanking Akande-Sadipe for her kind gesture, the grieving father reiterated that his daughter was victimised in prison and appealed to the Federal Government to wade into the matter urgently.