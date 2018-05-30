Reps urge FG to give urgent medical attention to women with VVF

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged Federal Government to give urgent medical attention to women living with Vesico Vaginal Fistula.

The call followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Balarabe Salame at plenary.

Moving the motion, Salame explained that more than 800,000 Nigerian women and girls live with the disease, often caused by obstructed labour, poverty and limited control over use of family resource.

The lawmaker expressed concern that women were often abandoned by their husbands, relatives and isolated from the community as a result of the smell and associated shame of urine leakage caused by the ailment.

He said thousands of women living with the condition neglected in Kano State recently conducted a peaceful protest to express their feelings to government and the society.

Salame prayed the House to urge Federal Government to release funds to VVF corrective designated hospitals as a matter of urgency.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The House also urged Federal Government to include women with VVF into the N-Power scheme to enable them to earn a living “and to recover from the low self-worth and get reintegrated into the society”.

The motion was therefore referred to the Committee on Health Care Services to monitor compliance and report back for further legislative action.