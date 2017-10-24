Reps to probe Maina’s reinstatement

The House of Representatives on Tuesday constituted an ad hoc Committee to investigate the reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina from the rank of Assistant Director to an Acting Director in the Ministry of Interior.

The committee would also recommend strong sanctions against person or persons implicated in the scandal.

This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Jagaba Jagaba.

Jagaba expressed concern that the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pensions regime came back from self-exile and was given double promotion.

The lawmaker said that he was accused of mismanaging more than N100 billion pension funds.

He prayed the House to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the sack of Maina from the service.

Jagaba also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to immediately arrest Maina for subsequent prosecution in order to serve as deterrent to others.

The lawmaker recalled that Maina had fled the country to the United Arab Emirate since 2013 to avoid arrest and prosecution.

In his contributions, Hon. Daniel Reyneju, said that the issue was ridiculous and required investigation.

Reyneju said: “If we do not investigate and clarify it, we will look unserious in the eye of the international community.

“I believe our president meant well but it does not mean that a few people who work for him should throw the country into a situation where we look unserious.

“Parliament must investigate the issue and bring to book those involved, no matter how highly placed.”

Hon. Kingsley Chinda said that something was wrong with the system, “if the president knows that the people working with him are not in sync with him, he should say it’’.

Hon. Wale Raji said that there was the need for the House to exercise caution, stay action until the outcome of the president’s investigation, “let’s not take a move that will ridicule us’’.

Hon. Mark Gbilah agreed that the House must carry out its own investigation.

Gbilah said: “We cannot trust the executive to do due diligence in this issue.

“The issue of the former SGF was not satisfactorily resolved, we need to rise up to our responsibility, we need to get to the root of the matter and sanction those responsible.”