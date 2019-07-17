The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the Edo State Assembly within one week.

The lawmakers also declared that all decisions taken so far by the nine-member Assembly earlier inaugurated are null and void.

The position of the lawmakers on the Edo State House of Assembly was sequel to the report submitted by adhoc Committee set up to look into its crisis.

According to the recommendation: “That the Governor of Edo State in the interest of peaceful coexistence of the State, should issue a fresh Proclamation within 1 week in line Section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) stating the date, time and venue and publish in any National Daily and Television Station.

“That all actions taken by the House of Assembly members should be declared null and void pending proper inauguration.

“That all Members of the Edo State House of Assembly, both those who have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated, should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House.

“That the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of Department of State Service should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by Members-elect.”