Reps to Minister: Explain N45m spent on party, N20m on sanitary pads, others + Video

The House of Representatives has queried the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, for spending unrelated expenditures.

Among these are N45 million for a new year party, N20 million for sanitary pads and N1.5 million for fuelling a vehicle.

Rep. Kafilat Ogbara, Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, led the interrogation of the Minister over the non-payment of N1.5 billion to contractors in spite of the fund release.

Ogbara the investigative hearing was aimed at uncovering the truth and not to witch-hunt the Minister and officials of her ministry.

The committee also investigated the alleged diversion of funds meant for contractors payments, following a petition from them.

Also Read:

The committee also sought clarification on funds appropriated for the African First Lady’s Mission.

Kennedy-Ohaneye however denied the allegations of misappropriation, overspending, and non-payment to contractors.

The Procurement Officer of the Ministry confirmed the claims of the contractors, while the Director of Finance and Administration acknowledged only paying for approved contracts.

It would be recalled that the committee had at its last sitting summoned the Minister to appear before it to explain the rationale behind the non-payment.

The committee also ordered the stoppage of all 2024 contract processes by the Ministry of Women Affairs until the whereabouts of the money for the said contracts are determined.

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, in heated argument with House of Reps Committee over alleged corruption



Pooja Toyin Abraham Netflix Nigeria Cheating Penalty World War 3 Funke Akindele Cubana Oloriburuku E-money Mainoo Saka Chioma Kaduna Palmer #OmoniOboliIsBack… pic.twitter.com/sl7rPJXBT3 — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) July 10, 2024

Post Views: 7