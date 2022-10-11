Reps to investigate recruitment, promotion in NSCDC

The House of Representatives has resolved to carry out an investigation into the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over alleged irregularities in staff recruitment and promotion.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP-Rivers) and Rep. Dumnamene Dekor (PDP-Rivers) at plenary Tuesday in Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Abiante alleged that the NSCDC has not been observing the principles of Federal Character in its recruitment processes.



He said that most of the recruitment had been marred with irregularities, racketeering, favouritism and nepotism.

Abiante alleged that the recruitment was done without advertisement.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committees on Interior, Federal Character and Public Service Matters to investigate the matter and report back in six weeks for further legislative action.

It said that the investigation should cover the past 10 years.