The House of Representatives on Thursday has told the Nigeria Governors’ Forum that its bills are not subject to the approval of the Governors.

It said unlike constitution amendment, the Bills passed by the House has nothing to do with the governors.

The NGF had on Wednesday asked the lawmakers to drop the controversial Infectious Diseases Bill, sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

But in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, the House of Representatives said while it welcomes any contribution the governors have regarding the bill, the constitution does not demand that they must concur with such legislation.

The statement said: “It is rather surprising that the NGF, in arriving at its decision, relied on ‘an update from the Governor of Sokoto State,’ who, apart from being a lawyer, is a former Speaker and an ex-ranking member of the House, who should know better and guide the Forum accordingly.

“We assume that his position was informed by his well-known personal and partisan opposition to the emergence of the current leadership of the house considering his obvious stance in 2015 and 2019.

“Unlike in a constitution amendment matter, where state houses of assembly have a defined constitutional role to play in effecting any review to it, Bills such as the Control of Infectious Diseases are not by our constitution subject of concurrence of state houses of assembly or state governors. We do believe that our respected Governors are aware of this lawful processes of legislation and should not be misguided by a biased position of a former speaker.

“Notwithstanding, the House expresses its readiness to work with the Committee raised by the NGF to meet members of the Green Chamber on the Bill. The Governors are our critical stakeholders in nation building, and we understand the importance of working with our Governors at critical moments such as this pandemic period.”