The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya to issue emergency travel documents to stranded Nigerians to enable them return home.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Umeoji said that many Nigerians had been killed in various detention centres across Libya especially during the bombing of Tajoura detention centre.

Umeoji said that the United Nations report indicated that Libya guards shot at migrants trying to flee the Tajoura detention centre after it was hit by the bomb.

According to him, the battle for control of Tripoli between the Libyan warlord, Gen. Khalifa and the UN backed Government of National Accord will further endanger the lives of Nigerian migrants in Libya.

He said that there is need for on the spot investigation of the state of Nigerians in various detention centres.

The green chamber urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Diaspora Commission to ensure safety of Nigerians living abroad.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, mandated the committee on Foreign Affairs, when constituted, to ensure compliance and to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.