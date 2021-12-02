Reps summon Customs, FIRS others over unremitted taxes

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday summoned the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ministry of Industry and Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority to clarify allegations of non remittances of taxes to the Federation Account by major players in the maritime sector.

The resolution was reached during an interactive session with major players in the sector at the National Assembly.

The members of the committee sought to know if Tenaris Global Services Nigeria Limited remitted taxes to the relevant government agencies.

The company appeared before the House Committee following a petition by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation against its perceived sharp practices

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke (PDP-Osun), while grilling the representatives of the company, lamented that most of the oil companies in the Zone were deliberately shortchanging the Federal Government with the alleged backing of government agencies.

Oke said that the relevant government agencies would be invited to the give more insight into the tax compliance status of the company at the next public hearing.

He declared that the Committee was not out to witch-hunt the companies but rather acting on the petition received from the appropriate quarters for the Government, which must be thoroughly investigated by the Parliament.

Other Agencies that appeared before the Committee on Wednesday included the Federal Character Commission and Bureau of Public Procurement.

They submitted various documents for the defence of the various queries raised against them by the Auditor General of the Federation.