The House of Representatives on Friday has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.

The summon was sequel to the presentation by a former Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh, before the lawmakers through Zoom on Friday.

Nunieh had indicted Akpabio on several fronts.

Pondei had walked out on members of the Investigating Panel probing the NDDC on Thursday.

The Committee said the summon on Akpabio and Pondei be served on them through the media or any other substituted means.

They are both expected to appear before the probe panel on Monday.