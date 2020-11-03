The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday paid a private visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to celebrate Ifunanya Kalu, who celebrated her birthday on October 26, 2020.

Gbajabiamila was received by Kalu and his wife at exactly 5pm in their Abuja residence.

It will be recalled that Mrs. Kalu was celebrated by notable Nigerians and received tons of encomiums from family, friends, business and political associates, who converged at her Abuja residence to celebrate with her.

Gbajabiamila, who was in Lagos during the celebration, was the only Principal Officer in National Assembly that was not present at the event.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, had during the event described Mrs. Kalu as a “shining example” to many women.

Lawan graced the event alongside the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He extolled the roles played by Mrs. Kalu in the life of Senator Kalu.

He pointed out how supportive she was during the six months incarceration of Senator Kalu at the Kuje Correctional Custodial Centre.

Mrs. Kalu’s birthday celebration was preceded by a Holy Mass celebration held at the private Catholic chapel at the Aso Villa residence of the Kalus, where they were joined by immediate family members and friends.

The mass was officiated by Rev. Fr. Mike Okonkwo and Fr. Francis Mario.

The birthday reception, which was a low key celebration, attracted dignitaries drawn from the business and political sectors.

They included the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

Also present were a former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha; former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; his wife, Sulola; Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; Minister of State, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The roll call also included serving and former senators and Members of the House of Representatives.

Amongst them were Ajayi Borrofice, Rochas Okorocha, Sam Egwu, Chukwuka Utazi, Akon Eyakenyi, Elisha Abbo, Peter Nwaoboshi, Chimaroke Nnnamani, Michael Nnachi, Umar Sadiq, Chris Adighije, Lee Maeba, Uche Ekwumife, Nkechi Nwaogu and Benjamin Kalu.