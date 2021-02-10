The House of Representatives has set up a 40-member joint committee to screen Service Chiefs newly appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The announcement was made at a plenary session on Wednesday by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said members of the committee included chairmen and deputy chairmen of the House’s Standing Committees on Defence, Army, Air Force and Navy.

Those to be screened are Maj.-Gen. Lucky lrabor as Chief of Defence Staff and Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff.

Others are Rear Adm. Awwal Zubairu Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff and AVM Isiaka O. Amao as Chief of Air Staff.

President Buhari had earlier in a letter addressed to the speaker, requested that the appointees be screened in line with provisions of extant laws.

The president wrote: “in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the House of Representatives, the appointments of the officers as the Chief of Defence Staff and Services Chiefs of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I hope that the Honourable House will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner,’’