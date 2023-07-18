Reps seek prosecution of NDLEA officers in alleged killing of two-year-old

828 828

The House of Representatives has called for full investigation and prosecution of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency officers involved in shooting and killing of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omhonrina

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Onose Omhonrina (PDP-Delta) at the plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

In his motion, he recalled that on July 13, a two-year old Omhonrina, who was returning from school tragically lost his life due to a stray bullet fired by NDLEA in Asaba, Delta.

He said his younger brother Eromosele Omhonrina was also shot in one of his eyes.

He also noted that on April 4, a 17-year-old boy, Ibuchim Ofezie, a resident of Agingi Community of Bassa Local Government Area of Jos was killed by some police patrol operatives attached to “C” Division of the Command.

According to him, , on 28 May, Bakare Demola was shot dead by Kabiru Odejimi, a Police officer of the Nigerian Police Force in Oregun, Ikeja area, Lagos State.

READ ALSO:

· Governorship Tribunal: Witness’ absence stalls opening of INEC’s defence in Enugu

· Osun Assembly confirms 25 nominees as commissioners

· Car dealer, 42, in court for alleged N4m fraud

He said innocent Nigerians had been either injured or lost their lives due to stray bullets fired by law enforcement officers in the country.

He said if urgent intervention to proffer a lasting solution and end such recurring killings of innocent Nigerians by stray bullets were not checkmated, citizens would continue to sustain injuries and could lead to eventual loss of lives.

He said the recurring killings of innocent Nigerians by stray bullets posed significant risks and consequences for individuals, communities, and the nation.

He said it was imperative that immediate, and decisive actions were taken to address the issue, restored trust, protect human rights, and ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians;

Adopting the motion , the House resolved to refer the matter to the House committee on Human Right and National Security and intelligence

The House also urged the Inspector-General of Police (I-GP) to take over the investigation and prosecution of the officers involved in the shooting and killing of Omhonrina

The house urged the IGP to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book, while urging NDLEA and all other law enforcement agencies to provide regular training and sensitisation programs for their officers