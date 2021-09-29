Reps seek compulsory teaching of moral lessons, orientation subjects in educational institutions

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to reintroduce Moral Instructions as a compulsory subject in the school curricula as well as develop effective orientation for the school system in Nigeria.

The policy, according to the House, is to be enforced through collaboration between the Ministries of Education, Youth and Sports Development, the National Orientation Agency and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Uju Kingsley China (APC-IMO) at the plenary titled, “Need to Enforce Compulsory Teaching of Moral Lessons and Orientation Subject’s/Courses in

Nigeria’s Educational Curricula.”

While moving the motion , the lawmaker noted that good morals and proper orientation were indisputable basic components of child upbringing and training, thus a lack of it especially in young people, would result in societal decay.

The lawmaker who recalled that moral instructions was a compulsory subject in Nigeria schools curricula in the past expressed worries that due to the removal of moral instructions from the school system, the current generation of youths lacked the benefits of such lessons, and might end up as nuisances in the society.

According to him,”Cognizant that with the increasing rate of violence and various forms of immorality in recent times, the need for reintroduction and enforcement of the teaching of moral lessons and orientation Subject’s/courses in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions cannot be over emphasized.

“Also cognizant that the reintroduction of moral lessons and proper orientation will keep rebuilding good morality in the younger generation and provide proper orientation for future generations”.

He urged that the Federal Ministries of Education, Youth and Sports Development, the National Orientation Agency and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs should collaborate with a view to reintroducing moral instructions as a compulsory subject in the school curricula as well as develop effective orientation for the school system.

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote and mandated the Committees on Basic Education and Services, Tertiary Education and Services, and Youth Development to ensure compliance of the enforcement.