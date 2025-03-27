Reps rescind decision on bill to strip VP, governors of immunity, death penalty

In another twist of events, the House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on the second reading of a bill seeking to strip the Vice President, governors, and deputy governors of immunity, as well as a bill advocating for a review of the death penalty law.

The decision was taken after Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere moved a motion during Thursday’s plenary, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu

Recall that both bills passed through a second reading stage on Wednesday as part of the 42 proposed legislations considered during plenary.

Speaking on the development, Deputy Speaker Kalu, who presided over the plenary session in the absence of the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said the decision on the bills is to enable the House to conduct a more robust debate by the lawmakers.

“We want to apologise to the sponsors of the bills, but this action is to enable the House to have a further debate considering the importance of the subject matters,” Kalu said.

Details later….

