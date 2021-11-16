Reps probe Virgin Atlantic Airline over unfair treatment of passengers, including children

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the activities of Virgin Atlantic Airline over allegation bordering on unfair treatment of passengers including children while travelling from Lagos to London on the 9th August, 2021.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rotimi Agunsoye, who called for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Agunsoye who expressed concern over the development, stressed the need for compensation of the affected passengers who were deprived refreshment and remained famished and weak by the time they arrived at their destination.

He said: “The House notes that Virgin Atlantic is one of the international airline service providers operating in Nigeria with a regular schedule from Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos to Heathrow Airport, London.

“The House is aware that on 9 August 2021, the Virgin Atlantic Flight VS0412 conveyed passengers from Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to Heathrow Airport, London and throughout the flight, no refreshment was served to passengers, including children, leaving them famished and weak by the time they arrived at their destination.

“The House is concerned that although the lack of refreshment was partly due to industrial action in Lagos, the management of the Airline neither offered any explanations nor expressed empathy or any form of compensation for the gross inconveniences to the passengers.

“The House is cognizant of the need to ensure that all flight services operating locally and internationally from Nigerian airports observe international best practices for optimum passenger satisfaction,” he noted.

To this end, the House urged Federal Ministry of Aviation as well as Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to ensure that all local and international flight services operating in Nigerian airports comply with international best practices.

The lawmakers also tasked Federal Ministry of Aviation as well as the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to interface with Virgin Atlantic to offer compensation to the passengers that were denied refreshment.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.