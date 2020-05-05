The Senate has mandated its standing Committee on Communication, Public Health, Science and Technology, ICT and Cybercrime to carry out holistic investigation into the installation of 5G network in Nigeria.

The Senate’s resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Lilian Ekwunife, who called the attention of the Senate to the growing concern on installation of 5G network in the country.

The Senate also ordered the Nigerian Communications Commission to put on hold the installation of 5G network.

In her lead debate, Ekwenife noted the concerns raised by some scientists and medical experts that emissions from 5G towers have adverse effect on public health.

She asked the Senate to determine whether or not Nigeria is currently connected to the technology.

Ekwunife said: “The concern by some scientists and medical experts that the emission from the 5G towers could adversely affect health of citizens by causing symptoms like damage to eyes, antibiotic resistance and other phycological effects on the nervous and immune system.”

In his contribution, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele backed the motion and the need for the Senate to urgently investigate the matter.