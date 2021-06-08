The House of Representatives has said it will, within 10 days, investigate the factors responsible for the Federal Government’s decision to ban Twitter in Nigeria and the laws upon which the action was based.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his opening address at the plenary on Tuesday, noted that the micro-blogging platform had become a huge communication tool and platform for enterprise especially for the teeming youth in the country.

Gbajabiamila also noted that the lawmakers had been inundated with protests and demands for intervention by the parliament.

The Speaker, however, noted that the House also needs to hear from the government, especially the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who issued the directive suspending the social media app in the country.

Gbajabiamila, therefore, mandated the relevant committees of the House to invite Mohammed to explain the decision by the government and the reasons and basis for it.

The committees, which he ordered to start work immediately, are to report back within 10 days.