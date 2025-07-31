Reps probe alleged abandonment of Nigerian miners in CAR by Chinese employers

The House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria Parliamentary Relations has launched an investigation into a viral video showing some stranded Nigerian workers in the Central African Republic (CAR).

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chairman of the House of Representative Committee, Jaafaru Yakubu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The workers alleged in the video that they were abandoned by a Nigerian businessman, who is purportedly linked to a Chinese company.

The stranded workers accused the businessman of withholding their passports, failing to pay their wages, and leaving them in difficult conditions in a remote area of CAR.

Yakubu described the situation as deeply regrettable and assured the public that a thorough investigation was underway to uncover the facts surrounding the incident and ensure accountability.

He said: “The committee wishes to inform the general public that Abdulrauf Ademola is not affiliated to the Chinese Embassy or the China General Chamber of Commerce.

“His actions or inactions should not be linked to the Embassy or Chinese enterprises doing their legitimate businesses in Nigeria.

“China-Nigeria relations have flourished over time, yielding significant results across key sectors such as trade, investment, infrastructure, technology, human capital development, and people-to-people partnerships.”

The statement urged the media to always report China-Nigeria relations in a fair, balanced, and truthful manner to reflect the solidarity and the existing mutual relationship between the two countries.

The businessman at the centre of the allegations, Abdulrauf Ademola, has since denied the claims.

In a public statement, Ademola refuted the accusation of passport seizure, non-payment of salaries, and desertion of the workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on Tuesday confirmed the rescue of the stranded workers.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, in a statement said the workers had been successfully rescued and were currently in the custody of the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui.

Ebienfa also lauded the Nigerian Embassy officials and the Government of the Central African Republic for the successful operation.

